Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abdo works at
Locations
Centrum Medical Group Pllc2698 N Galloway Ave Ste 105, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 563-2236
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner; very patient; caring & gentle.
About Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619083326
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University
- American University of Beirut
- American University of Beirut-Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdo has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdo speaks Arabic and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.
