Overview

Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abdo works at Centrum Medical Group Pllc in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.