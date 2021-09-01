See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mesquite, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Abdo works at Centrum Medical Group Pllc in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centrum Medical Group Pllc
    2698 N Galloway Ave Ste 105, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 563-2236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
  • Dallas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Excellent bedside manner; very patient; caring & gentle.
    — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1619083326
    Education & Certifications

    • Kansas University
    • American University of Beirut
    • American University of Beirut-Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Abdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdo works at Centrum Medical Group Pllc in Mesquite, TX. View the full address on Dr. Abdo’s profile.

    Dr. Abdo has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.

