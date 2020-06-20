Dr. Alzaim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboualkheir Alzaim, MD
Overview
Dr. Aboualkheir Alzaim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 540 Main St, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 340-6420
- 2 91 Christina Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 340-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alzaim?
Great doctor who listens and has a great bed side manner.
About Dr. Aboualkheir Alzaim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1073595260
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alzaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alzaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alzaim speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzaim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.