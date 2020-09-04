Overview

Dr. Abolhassan Yamin, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Yamin works at Pediatric Neonatal in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.