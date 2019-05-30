Dr. Garmkhorani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD
Overview
Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Natl U Iran and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Garmkhorani works at
Locations
-
1
Freehold Family Eyecare PC3333 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-1975
-
2
Medical Walk in PA3333 Route 9 Chadwick Sq, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-1975
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Garmkhorani?
Dr. G. is a REAL doctor. Do not be concerned about the fact that this facility is a "Walk-In". You will be walking into good hands. Dr. G. was professional, knowledgeable, and personable. He prescribed an antibiotic that finally addressed my 3 week long battle with strep throat. Both Amoxicillin and Penicillin were ineffective. Before prescribing Ceftin, however, Dr. G. did a thorough examination, a blood test to rule out mono, and took the time to answer questions I had. He was clear and to the point when he explained things, and he did so in a manner that was not intimidating or dismissive. If I lived in the area, I would look into making him my primary care physician.
About Dr. Abolghassem Garmkhorani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851332704
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Natl U Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garmkhorani accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garmkhorani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garmkhorani works at
Dr. Garmkhorani speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garmkhorani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garmkhorani.
