Overview

Dr. Abodunrin Badejo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Badejo works at Baxter Regional Gastroenterology in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.