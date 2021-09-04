Dr. Mosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abo Mosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Abo Mosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-6963
-
2
UK Kentucky Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Clinic740 Rose St Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent vist he treated my shoulder, he was very thurll and explained everything that was going on. He fixed the problem i had. Thanks Dr. Mosa,
About Dr. Abo Mosa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871848259
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
