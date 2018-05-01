Overview

Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Bagenstose III works at Skin Dermatology & Aesthetics in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.