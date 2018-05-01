See All Allergists & Immunologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Bagenstose III works at Skin Dermatology & Aesthetics in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Dermatology & Aesthetics
    2100 Marble Cliff Office Park, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 299-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 01, 2018
    Dr. Abner Bagenstose is an amazing doctor! He is thorough and knowledgeable. He stays current with new technologies. He takes time and teaches how to prevent and/or manage allergies/sinus conditions. On one occasion he caught a critical medical issue not related to my allergies. He has been a “life saver” by recognizing and treating sinus infections for both myself and my son. He is cognizant of treatment/insurance/financial issues. He really is the best!
    — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104888403
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hosps
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Dickinson College
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abner Bagenstose III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagenstose III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagenstose III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagenstose III works at Skin Dermatology & Aesthetics in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bagenstose III’s profile.

    Dr. Bagenstose III has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagenstose III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagenstose III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagenstose III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagenstose III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagenstose III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

