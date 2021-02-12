See All General Surgeons in Visalia, CA
Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD

General Surgery
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Meshesha works at VICTORIA GERKEN, M.D., INC in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Mineral King Surgical Associates Inc.
    5533 W Hillsdale Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 622-8500
    Abiy Meshesha, MD, Inc
    220 S Akers St Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 636-8600
    Abiy Meshesha MD Inc.
    5421 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 636-8600

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Wound Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Exploratory Surgery Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileostomy Status Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Removal Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Net of California
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 12, 2021
    I had breast cancer, both breast removed. He did good surgery on me and removed all the cancer. I did not have to have any other treatment ...He got all the cancer out. Marilyn in Exeter, Ca
    Marilyn — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Amharic
    • 1639319783
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    • Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences
    • Jimma University
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshesha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meshesha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meshesha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meshesha works at VICTORIA GERKEN, M.D., INC in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meshesha’s profile.

    Dr. Meshesha has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshesha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshesha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshesha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshesha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshesha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

