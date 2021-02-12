Overview

Dr. Abiy Meshesha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Meshesha works at VICTORIA GERKEN, M.D., INC in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.