Dr. Abiola Ojewole, MD

Internal Medicine
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abiola Ojewole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2056 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW Ste 1, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 890-3910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Abiola Ojewole, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306011077
    Education & Certifications

    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
