Dr. Abinash Roy, MD
Dr. Abinash Roy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Garfield Memorial Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Page Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dixie Dialysis Center720 S River Rd Ste D1100, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 656-0857Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Desert Valley Nephrology350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy Ste 700, Mesquite, NV 89027 Directions (702) 345-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Garfield Memorial Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Mesa View Regional Hospital
- Page Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been treated by Dr. a. Roy for about 15 years. I have had a Kidney and pancreas in 2009 and have been doing well as a result of Dr Roys treatment plan and management. I have an excellent team of Dr's and Dr. Roy has always been on the front line helping me. He is caring and understanding. Absolutely an amazing Doctor.
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
