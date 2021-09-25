Overview

Dr. Abimbola Osobamiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Osobamiro works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Mount Clemens, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.