Overview

Dr. Abimael Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their residency with St Elizabeths Hospital



Dr. Perez works at WellMed at Morgan in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Alice, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.