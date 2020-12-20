Dr. Abigail Strang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Strang, MD
Dr. Abigail Strang, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Abigail Strang is a outstanding provider. Friendly, flexible, caring. She cares. I am so happy to have her as my pulmonary and sleep medicine doctor, such a wonderful person.
About Dr. Abigail Strang, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatrics and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Strang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strang accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
