See All Gastroenterologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Regional Medical Center, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Southern Ohio Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Stocker works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Louisville Hospital
    530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-3000
  2. 2
    Louisville Hematology Clinic Psc
    225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 502, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-7690
  3. 3
    Academic Office
    550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-3000
  4. 4
    Ulrf Geriatrics
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 170, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
  • Southern Ohio Medical Center
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nausea
Gastroparesis
Vomiting Disorders
Nausea
Gastroparesis
Vomiting Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stocker?

    Sep 13, 2021
    I have a rare group of diseases. All are difficult to manage. Dr Stocker suggested a gastric stimulator and some change in medication. She has helped considerably. It no wonder the GI Motility Clinic has a wait list, the improvement in symptoms makes it worth the wait.
    — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stocker to family and friends

    Dr. Stocker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stocker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD.

    About Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093988669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stocker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stocker works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Stocker’s profile.

    Dr. Stocker has seen patients for Nausea, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stocker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.