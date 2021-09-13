Overview

Dr. Abigail Stocker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Regional Medical Center, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Norton Hospital, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, Southern Ohio Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Stocker works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.