Dr. Abigail Stanton, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Abigail Stanton saved my son's and my life. We were in a dire situation and she figured out what many other Dr's could not. She's responded during our emergencies and changed our lives forever. We now can function in society. Dr. Stanton is professional, extremely knowledgeable, book smart and life smart.
- Adult Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1518928589
- UCLA Neuropsyc Hosp
- U Mass Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Stanton speaks Armenian.
