Dr. Abigail Soto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Soto, MD
Overview
Dr. Abigail Soto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Soto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Murrieta Valley Family Medical Group25470 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto?
I love her tele-health option. Great listener. Reacts when needed. Great expereinces so far.
About Dr. Abigail Soto, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1538592506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.