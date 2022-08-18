See All Pediatricians in Franklin, TN
Dr. Abigail Ryan, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abigail Ryan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Ryan works at Mercy Community Health Care in Franklin, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN.

Locations

    Mercy Community Healthcare
    1113 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 319, Franklin, TN 37064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 790-0567
    Dickson Medical Associates PC
    110 Mathis Dr Ste 103, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 441-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Dr. Ryan has been our pediatrician for almost 4 years & we love her so much we drive about an hour to see her! She is always so friendly, listens to any concerns or questions I had as a new mom. She’s also always been great with my toddler.
    About Dr. Abigail Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790948784
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.