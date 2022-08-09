Dr. Abigail Proffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Proffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abigail Proffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Proffer works at
Locations
Johnson County OB/GYN7440 W Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66203 Directions (913) 236-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Proffer is an amazing and compassionate doctor. She takes her time to ensure all of your questions and concerns are heard from every time. I’ve received phenomenal maternal care from Dr Proffer.
About Dr. Abigail Proffer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477711356
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proffer has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Proffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proffer.
