Overview

Dr. Abigail Proffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Merriam, KS. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Proffer works at JOHNSON COUNTY OBGYN in Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.