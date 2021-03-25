Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Neiman works at
Locations
-
1
Abigail R Neiman MD PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 311, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 932-0054
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neiman?
Dr. Neiman literally saved my life. After years of multiple orthopedic surgeries and being told by doctors that it was because I had been an athlete, Dr. Neiman diagnosed me immediately and worked tirelessly to find the right medication for me. She also went to bat with the insurance company to get my medications approved. I was in a wheelchair at one point and now I have been back to work for 3 years. Her staff is just as amazing as she is. They are always responsive to my calls. Bar none, she is the BEST!!!
About Dr. Abigail Neiman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043280381
Education & Certifications
- NYU MC
- New England MC
- New England Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Loyola University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiman works at
Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neiman speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.