Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from XAVIER UNIVERSITY / DR. JOSE P. RIZAL COLLEGE OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lomarda works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano South, Pompano Beach, FL in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano Beach South
    135 S Pompano Pkwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-8901
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Muscle Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medica
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bisaya and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1841511128
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Residency
    • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • CEBU Doctor's University
    Medical Education
    • XAVIER UNIVERSITY / DR. JOSE P. RIZAL COLLEGE OF MEDICNE
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University Ateneo De Cagayan
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomarda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lomarda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lomarda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lomarda works at Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano South, Pompano Beach, FL in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lomarda’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomarda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomarda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomarda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomarda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

