Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from XAVIER UNIVERSITY / DR. JOSE P. RIZAL COLLEGE OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Amicus Medical Centers of Pompano Beach South135 S Pompano Pkwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 Directions (954) 974-8901Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medica
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abigail Lomarda, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bisaya and Tagalog
- 1841511128
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- CEBU Doctor's University
- XAVIER UNIVERSITY / DR. JOSE P. RIZAL COLLEGE OF MEDICNE
- Xavier University Ateneo De Cagayan
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomarda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomarda.
