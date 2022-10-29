Dr. Abigail Ley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Ley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abigail Ley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL.
Dr. Ley works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach150 SW Chamber Ct Ste 203, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (561) 589-6585
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Dr. Ley for several months now as she sees both of my children. I only have good things to say about her and her staff! They are very caring and helpful!! Dr Ley truly cares about her patients and takes time to listen to us and makes sure we are comfortable with the treatment options. I feel that she helps us as if she’s caring for her own children! We are making progress with our Children's medical/health challenges thanks to her. We are very grateful to have found her and highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Abigail Ley, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1093073645
Education & Certifications
- Neurodevelopment Disabilities, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
