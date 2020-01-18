Dr. Lawler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abigail Lawler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abigail Lawler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA.
Dr. Lawler works at
Locations
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
Palomar Medical Center2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my mother to Dr Lawler for treatment of her Parkinson's. I have never in my life met a more compassionate, caring physician. Dr Lawler answered all of our questions, and gave us a very detailed plan of action to reduce her very severe symptoms. We have seen her several times in the last 6 months, and each time, she is thorough and compassionate. I wish every Parkinsons's patient can see her - she is truly one in a million!
About Dr. Abigail Lawler, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lawler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lawler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawler works at
Dr. Lawler has seen patients for Insomnia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.