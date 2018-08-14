See All Psychiatrists in Flagstaff, AZ
Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO

Psychiatry
3 (36)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Isakson works at Healing and Psychiatry in Flagstaff, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing and Psychiatry
    125 E Elm Ave Ste 101, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
  2. 2
    Healing and Psychiatry
    401 N San Francisco St Ste A, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 14, 2018
    I've been using Abigail for a few years now and I think she is great and is very thorough. I would say she's a bit quirky and sometimes opinionated but overall I find her to be extremely helpful and genuinely interested in my well-being. it's always fun coming to her office for a visit. I'm grateful for such a fun diligent pyschiatrist that isn't a stiff.
    Grainbrane in Flagstaff, AZ — Aug 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO
    About Dr. Abigail Isakson, DO

    Psychiatry
    34 years of experience
    English
    1588654552
    Education & Certifications

    Menninger Clinic
    Doctors Hosp Of Montclair-Ont Comm Hosp
    Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Uc Santa Cruz and UCLA
