Dr. Abigail Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Abigail Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (763) 520-7870
-
3
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
-
4
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (952) 456-7777
-
5
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eden Prairie12982 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 456-7470
-
6
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
Thorough explanations. extremely well trained support staff(nurses, PT). Dr Hamilton spent time making sure I understood what my condition was and how she would proceed with treatment. My knee replacement was done in 2017. I could not be happier! Needing my 2nd replacement and truly want to be sure she is the doc that performs the miracle.
About Dr. Abigail Hamilton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669663787
Education & Certifications
- Tria
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachussets-A Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital
- Vanderbilt University, School Of Medicine
- Mary Baldwin College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.