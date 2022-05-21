Overview

Dr. Abigail Shackelford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with LAC USC Medical Center



Dr. Shackelford works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.