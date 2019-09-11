See All Neurologists in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Abigail Chua, DO

Neurology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Abigail Chua, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Chua works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Wethersfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care - Cheshire 280 South Main Street
    280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2925
    Comprehensive Orthopedics
    98 Main St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2925
    Hartford Healthcare Headache Center
    1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 101, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2019
    Dr. Chua is an amazing neurologist! She genuinely listens to her patients and finds the best treatment plan for them. Thanks to her, my dad is finally free of chronic headaches who has been battling it for over 30 years. She is one of the BEST in Connecticut! Her staff are also wonderful. Thank you!
    Mary T. — Sep 11, 2019
    About Dr. Abigail Chua, DO

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821381385
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abigail Chua, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chua accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chua has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

