Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Fertility Institute of New Orleans4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Decision I have made! I had my tummy tuck done a few weeks ago. I cannot believe how quickly I healed and painless the operation was. Thank you Dr. Chaffin for your patients, time, professionalism, and amazing bedside manner!! She even made 2 house calls! Thank you Dr. Chaffin!
About Dr. Abigail Chaffin, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962682112
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaffin has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaffin.
