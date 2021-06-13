Dr. Abigail Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Abigail Brooks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 405-1430
Prevea Health2700 E Enterprise Ave Ste B, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 405-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks assisted on my total hysterectomy at Beaumont Hospital in April 2021. Originally intended to be performed vaginally, Dr. Brooks knowledge of laparoscopic surgery techniques saved me from a large abdominal incision when the surgical team encountered complications. Additionally, she was fantastic patient advocate both prior to & after my surgery. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Abigail Brooks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881114809
Frequently Asked Questions
