Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abie Samuel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abie Samuel, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Samuel works at
Locations
-
1
Baycfl-baycare Health System620 10th St N Ste 2E, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-8325
-
2
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2918
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
Thorough examination and proactive response to symptoms. Polite immediate care with respect for patient preferences, concerns and support options.
About Dr. Abie Samuel, DO
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720287659
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
