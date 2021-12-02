Dr. Abid Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abid Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Abid Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abid A Shah MD LLC5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 420, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 377-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
This was the most thorough doctor visit I have ever had. He conducted the EKG and Sonography himself and spent 90 minutes with me. His thoroughness probably saved me from a heart attack. I may literally owe my life to his expertise and diagnosis. Thank you doctor Shah!
About Dr. Abid Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1699789180
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.