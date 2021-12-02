Overview

Dr. Abid Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at ABID A SHAH MD in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.