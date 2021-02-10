Overview

Dr. Abid Rasool, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rasool works at PREMCARE FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.