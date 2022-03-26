See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Qureshi works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walnut Creek Office
    2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
  2. 2
    Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - San Ramon
    5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
  3. 3
    Muir Orthopaedic Specialists
    2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 300, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 939-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Thanks to Dr. Qureshi for his professionalism, skills, knowledge and gentle bedside manner before and after my surgery. He’s a phenomenal doctor. I was absolutely and unequivocally terrified to have back surgery initially but Dr. Qureshi educated and calmed me of all my fears. On the day of my procedure, I had no fright or panic because I was convinced that I was in good hands and was very comfortable about the surgery. Post-surgery, I’m very happy to have had him as my surgeon and couldn’t have asked for a better doctor. This heartfelt expression of my gratitude is for an overall positive experience. I’m still healing but I feel so much better than before and I now walk upright. I am excited and looking forward to returning to my swimming and trampoline activities again in the months ahead. Once again, thank you Dr. Qureshi!
    Vivian H. — Mar 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD
    About Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1386694602
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Undergraduate School
    • Aga Khan University Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

