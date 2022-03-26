Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
Walnut Creek Office2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
-
2
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - San Ramon5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 939-8585
-
3
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 300, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Panel Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Thanks to Dr. Qureshi for his professionalism, skills, knowledge and gentle bedside manner before and after my surgery. He’s a phenomenal doctor. I was absolutely and unequivocally terrified to have back surgery initially but Dr. Qureshi educated and calmed me of all my fears. On the day of my procedure, I had no fright or panic because I was convinced that I was in good hands and was very comfortable about the surgery. Post-surgery, I’m very happy to have had him as my surgeon and couldn’t have asked for a better doctor. This heartfelt expression of my gratitude is for an overall positive experience. I’m still healing but I feel so much better than before and I now walk upright. I am excited and looking forward to returning to my swimming and trampoline activities again in the months ahead. Once again, thank you Dr. Qureshi!
About Dr. Abid Qureshi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386694602
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Aga Khan University Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qureshi speaks Hindi.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.