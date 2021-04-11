See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Abid Khokar, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abid Khokar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Khokar works at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-4000
  2. 2
    St. Vincent's Medical Center
    2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 210-5242
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Chandler Regional Medical Center
    1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-4000
  4. 4
    Pathology Associates Ltd.
    625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Thoracentesis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 11, 2021
    My first appointment with Dr. Khokar went well. He is very informative and caring. His nurse Karen was sweet
    Mary Gojkovich — Apr 11, 2021
    About Dr. Abid Khokar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265702856
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abid Khokar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khokar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khokar has seen patients for Thoracentesis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khokar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

