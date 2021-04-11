Dr. Abid Khokar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abid Khokar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abid Khokar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Khokar works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group Internal Medicine500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-4000
-
2
St. Vincent's Medical Center2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (475) 210-5242MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Chandler Regional Medical Center1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 406-4000
-
4
Pathology Associates Ltd.625 N 6TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 406-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khokar?
My first appointment with Dr. Khokar went well. He is very informative and caring. His nurse Karen was sweet
About Dr. Abid Khokar, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1265702856
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khokar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khokar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khokar works at
Dr. Khokar has seen patients for Thoracentesis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khokar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.