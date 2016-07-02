Dr. Abid Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abid Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abid Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Midwest Nephrology Consultants19403 E 37th Terrace Ct S, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5112
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Very kind and very thorough.
- Nephrology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
