Dr. Abid Irshad, MB BS is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Irshad works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC, Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.