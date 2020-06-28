See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Shawnee, KS
Dr. Abid Bhat, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abid Bhat, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Gov Med Col and is affiliated with University Health Lakewood Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Bhat works at Robin Chiropractic Acupuncture Center P.A. in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robin Chiropractic Acupuncture Center P.A.
    7410 Switzer Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 243-1667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Health Lakewood Medical Center
  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Abid Bhat, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Kashmiri
    • 1730119330
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Buffalo Erie Co Med Ctr
    • SUNY Buffalo Sisters Of Charity
    • Sisters Of Charity Hospital
    • Gov Med Col
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abid Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat works at Robin Chiropractic Acupuncture Center P.A. in Shawnee, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bhat’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.