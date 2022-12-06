Dr. Patil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abhitabh Patil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhitabh Patil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Patil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Florida St. Pete 66th St3901 66th St N Ste 201, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 349-6825
-
2
Gastro Florida Clearwater Ft. Harrison1300 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 349-6824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patil?
Explained procedure perfectly
About Dr. Abhitabh Patil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346371085
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patil works at
Dr. Patil has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.