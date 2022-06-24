Overview

Dr. Abhishiek Sharma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Arizona Oncology Services in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.