Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD

Urology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Srivastava works at Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest
    101 McLeod Health Blvd Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0782
    Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet
    1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 213-2871
    Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach
    823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5513
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr. Abhi is one of a kind doctor and a great surgeon. My cancer surgery went very well and so far have been cancer free. I love his ability to simplify things, which helped me understand my cancer better and managed my expectations.
    • Urology
    • English
    • 1083980064
    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Kasturba Medical College
    Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

