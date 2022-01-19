Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD is an Urology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Carolina Forest101 McLeod Health Blvd Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 487-0782
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Murrells Inlet1255 Tadlock Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 213-2871
Atlantic Urology Clinics - Myrtle Beach823 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 560-5513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abhi is one of a kind doctor and a great surgeon. My cancer surgery went very well and so far have been cancer free. I love his ability to simplify things, which helped me understand my cancer better and managed my expectations.
About Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1083980064
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine Program
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University/Montefiore Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College
