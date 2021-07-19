See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Sawant works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
  2. 2
    Banner Ocotillo Medical center
    1405 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 256-7000
  3. 3
    East Valley Cardiology
    595 N Dobson Rd Ste 48, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 899-9430
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Tidalhealth Peninsula
    100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 629-0888
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
  • Verde Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Heart Disease

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  Wheezing
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
  Anemia
Anxiety
  Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Chronic Pain
Cough
  Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  Headache
Hernia
  Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  Insomnia
Limb Swelling
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  Nausea
Obesity
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  Vertigo
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2021
    I was admitted to hospital with AFIB where Dr Sawant oversaw my care. he spent time explain well and treated my condition successfully . I was pleased and thankful for the outcome and for the thorough follow up.
    — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295990570
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sawant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sawant accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sawant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

