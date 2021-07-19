Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Sawant works at
Locations
-
1
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
2
Banner Ocotillo Medical center1405 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 256-7000
-
3
East Valley Cardiology595 N Dobson Rd Ste 48, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9430Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
4
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 629-0888MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawant?
I was admitted to hospital with AFIB where Dr Sawant oversaw my care. he spent time explain well and treated my condition successfully . I was pleased and thankful for the outcome and for the thorough follow up.
About Dr. Abhishek Sawant, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295990570
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawant accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawant works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.