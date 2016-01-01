Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abhishek Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abhishek Ray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Ray works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
W Petersilge LLC1000 Auburn Dr Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-3192
- 3 13207 Ravenna Rd Fl 1, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 214-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abhishek Ray, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1144549031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
