Overview

Dr. Abhishek Ray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.