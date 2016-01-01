Overview

Dr. Abhishek Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at HonorHealth Medical Group Gynecology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.