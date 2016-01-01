Dr. Lunagariya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abhishek Lunagariya, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhishek Lunagariya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Lunagariya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Osceola Neurology Specialists802 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2231Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lunagariya?
About Dr. Abhishek Lunagariya, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1336582030
Education & Certifications
- University of California (San Diego) Medical Center Program
- Shands Hospital - University of Florida
- Detroit Medical Center
- Veer Narmad South Gujarat University
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunagariya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunagariya works at
Dr. Lunagariya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunagariya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunagariya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunagariya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunagariya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.