Dr. Abhishek Julka, MD
Dr. Abhishek Julka, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University Medical School and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital.
JIS Orthopedics New Albany7277 Smiths Mill Rd Ste 200, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 221-6331Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
JIS Orthopedics St. Clairsville45280 National Rd, Saint Clairsville, OH 43950 Directions (866) 604-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Carpal tunnel and trigger finger. 1st appt then surgery then follow up appt. Very happy with entire smooth process. Dr Julka was great and so were office staff and surgery center staff. Hand is doing great.
About Dr. Abhishek Julka, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- 1104086545
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hand, Elbow and Shoulder Surgery
- University of Michigan
- The Ohio State University Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Julka has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Julka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julka.
