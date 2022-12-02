Overview

Dr. Abhishek Gulati, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Arizona and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.



Dr. Gulati works at HCA Florida Pasadena Primary Care in South Pasadena, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.