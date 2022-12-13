Dr. Freyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abhishek Freyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhishek Freyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Freyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dubois Regional Medical Center100 Hospital Ave, Du Bois, PA 15801 Directions (814) 375-3770
- 3 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Halifax He Ctr, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freyer?
Full trust in him. Very sharp and really caring.
About Dr. Abhishek Freyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982968459
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freyer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Freyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.