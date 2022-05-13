Dr. Abhishek Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhishek Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abhishek Das, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 264-0791
Beacon Medical Group North Central Neurosurgery South Bend100 Navarre Pl Ste 6600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 256-9032
Beacon Med Grp - Osceola5314 Lincolnway E, Mishawaka, IN 46544 Directions (574) 256-9032
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Visit was quick and to the point. He prescribed some gabapentin and that helped but the steroid injection in my back was completely pain free. He Said what was going to happen right before performing it and each time I felt nothing. I can stand up straight again. I can sit in my recliner again. Walking is now pain free in my back. He did an awesome job.
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- University Of Minnesota
- Loyola University Medical Center
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Das has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.