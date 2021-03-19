Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Chatterjee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatterjee?
I was blessed to have Dr. Chatterjee as my breast cancer surgeon for my double mastectomy and reconstruction! He is a gifted doctor and has a kind, caring, upbeat personality. He is truly invested in his patients.
About Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760578579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatterjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chatterjee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatterjee works at
Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatterjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatterjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.