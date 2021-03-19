See All Plastic Surgeons in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Chatterjee works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center
    41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chatterjee?

Mar 19, 2021
I was blessed to have Dr. Chatterjee as my breast cancer surgeon for my double mastectomy and reconstruction! He is a gifted doctor and has a kind, caring, upbeat personality. He is truly invested in his patients.
RP — Mar 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chatterjee to family and friends

Dr. Chatterjee's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chatterjee

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD.

About Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760578579
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chatterjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chatterjee works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chatterjee’s profile.

Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatterjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatterjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.