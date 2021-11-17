Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aphale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD
Dr. Abhishek Aphale, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-2191
Philadelphia Hematology-oncology822 Pine St Ste 2A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 519-0154Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Fox Chase Cancer Center - Huntingdon Pike8 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 728-2191
- Temple University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
It is extremely rare in this day and age to find a person let alone a physician like Dr Aphale. Skilled in his field, extremely knowledgeable, tremendous bedside manner, caring and compassionate are just a few of the words I could use to describe this man. I could go on and on giving compliments but words can not describe what a wonderful person he is. I trust this man with my life. The mold was broken when he was born. I wish him only the best in his professional and personal life. Hats off to him and his entire staff.
- Dermatology
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Aphale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aphale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aphale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aphale has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aphale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aphale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aphale.
