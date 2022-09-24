Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD
Overview
Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
California Orthopaedic Institute7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 291-8930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paradise Valley Hospital2400 E 4th St, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-4321Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Right away he saw where my blockage was in my spine. He said it was a routine surgery. He was confident that surgery would take my pain away. He explained what he was going to do clearly. He was very non chalant and put me at ease. I walked pain free out of surgery and recovered well. It’s been 4 months and still NO pain at all. He gave me my life back. My goal was to get back to playing tennis and work as a food server. I am doing both and going to the gym and walking again. Thank you Dr Gande!
About Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute, Spinal Surgery
- Uc Irvine Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Uc Berkeley
