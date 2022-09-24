See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Gande works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Orthopaedic Institute
    7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 291-8930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Paradise Valley Hospital
    2400 E 4th St, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 470-4321
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cervical Spondylolisthesis

Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Right away he saw where my blockage was in my spine. He said it was a routine surgery. He was confident that surgery would take my pain away. He explained what he was going to do clearly. He was very non chalant and put me at ease. I walked pain free out of surgery and recovered well. It’s been 4 months and still NO pain at all. He gave me my life back. My goal was to get back to playing tennis and work as a food server. I am doing both and going to the gym and walking again. Thank you Dr Gande!
    Kim Cantelon — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD

Specialties

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1730508979
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Texas Back Institute, Spinal Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uc Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

