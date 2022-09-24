Overview

Dr. Abhiram Gande, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Gande works at California Orthopaedic Institute in San Diego, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.